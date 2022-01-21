To retain plum mining posts, civil engineers resist move to hire specialists

Moga At a time when sand mining has already become a key political issue, civil engineers with the Punjab irrigation department have opposed the mining wing’s move to recruit specialist officers to supervise operations.

In a letter to secretary-cum-director of the mining wing, civil engineers have raised objections on the recruitment of geologists or mining engineers. Sources in the department said civil engineers want to retain the plum posts of the mining wing; even as they are heading districts with the additional charge of mining officers, without getting any incentives.

Presently, not even a single specialist officer has been deployed to supervise mining operations across the state. The department has been relying on civil engineers, who lack expertise, skill and technical knowledge of mines and minerals, to oversee mining operations in the state.

“When the mining wing, earlier with the department of industries and commerce, was unified with the irrigation department in July 2018, the powers of general managers were delegated to them. Before 2018, the mining operations were headed by general managers, which is also allegedly violations of the central laws,” their letter claims.

On December 24, 2020, the mining wing had started proceedings to hire 23 qualified geologists or mining engineers to supervise mining operations on outsourcing basis. This was in compliance with the provisions of Sustainable Sand Mining guidelines, 2016, Enforcement and Monitoring guidelines 2020 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The act makes it mandatory for states to deploy qualified geologists or mining engineers to supervise mining operations.

The mining department has eight geologists on its roll but all are deployed in ‘insignificant’ posts, while civil engineers of the irrigation department’s drainage wing are heading mining operations in all districts.

Rahul Bhandari, secretary-cum-director mining wing, said, “Civil engineers have raised some points. There are so many judgments of the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders and the guidelines of the Centre on the issue. We will study all of that and proceed further, based on the study’s outcome.”

