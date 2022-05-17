Tourist complains of harassment by local goons at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra
A tourist has complained of harassment meted out to him at the world heritage site of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra.
The complaint made at the Delhi office of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been forwarded to ASI Agra office which has since passed it on to Agra district administration and police.
Superintending archaeologist for ASI Agra circle, Raj Kumar Patel confirmed that a complaint was received and forwarded to Agra police.
“The tourist had complained the matter on April 29, 2022 through e mail to ASI office in Delhi about his visit to Fatehpur Sikri wherein he was allegedly harassed by ‘lapka or local goons.’ The matter has been informed to Agra police and district administration,” Patel said.
The complainant Pinaki Kundu had said that the incident happened a month back when he was on his way to Fatehpur Sikri with his parents and child. He said their car was waylaid by some local goons who were on motorcycle, nearly 2 km before the monument. They asked him (tourist) to hire one of them for Rs. 500.
“As these people had no proper ID, I did not want to hire them. However, they didn’t allow our car to move ahead and blocked road. We had no choice but to hire one of them. At the tomb (dargah) of Salim Chisti, I was asked to buy ‘chadar’ from a person who asked for ₹3000 for it,” the tourist said in his e-mail complaint.
“When I refused to buy the ‘chadar’ at that price, the ‘guide’ challenged me and forced me and my family out of the fort. The sellers he was favouring accompanied this ‘guide’ and one of them even followed me and blocked the passage to the car as we moved towards entry of the main monument. Shocked and afraid, we gave up the idea and returned,” the complainant said.
This is not the first of its kind incident at the World heritage site of Fatehpur Sikri, a site 40 km away from city. These goons, locally termed as ‘lapka’, have brought quite a bad image of Agra amongst visitors, said a local.
-
Live-in couple found dead in Sushant Lok-1 apartment
Gurugram: The bodies of a live-in couple were found decomposing inside their rented apartment, which was locked from the inside, in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday, police said, adding they suspected the two had passed away at least 36 hours before being discovered. Police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
-
Lucknow temples decked up for Bada Mangal
Temples in the state capital are all decked up for celebrations of Bada Mangal. Bada Mangals (Tuesdays of Hindi month Jayeshth) will fall on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7. In Lucknow, the Patalpuri Hanuman Temple in Chowk will be decorated with flowers and Lord Hanuman would be offered bhog of 56 dishes and 'Sunderkand path' would be organised which would be followed by Mahaarti, said treasurer of Temple, Riddhi Kishore Gaur.
-
Granular monitoring gives Delhi sharper picture of local weather
Extreme temperature recordings across Delhi have shown a notable spike over the past decade, with the India Meteorological Department expanding its monitoring network, with several stations in the Capital logging readings that deviate sharply from the base weather gauge at Safdarjung. IMD data from the past week shows that 80-90% of the 11 stations in Delhi recorded temperatures higher than the official maximum, which is collected at Safdarjung.
-
Tight security, Sec 144 for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow today
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Bada Mangal celebrations will resume after two years' break forced by the Covid-19 surge and the local administration has announced fresh restrictions to ensure maintenance of law and order and adherence to Covid protocols. District administration officials said tight security arrangements have been made in areas, especially ones with mixed population.
-
Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday. The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment. A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas.
