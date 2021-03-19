IND USA
Traces of rain in Pune; cloudy weather forecast till March 24

PUNE Traces of rain was reported in Pune on Friday morning
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:38 PM IST

PUNE Traces of rain was reported in Pune on Friday morning. The city recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius during the daytime and 19.7 degrees Celsius at night. The day temperature was normal, however, the night temperature was 3.2 degrees warmer than normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast that weather in the city till March 24 will be cloudy followed by thunderstorm and lightning.

As per forecast by IMD, the day temperature in the city will remain around 35 degrees Celsius in the next few days. And the night temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius till March 24.

“Pune city will witness thunderstorms and lightning during the afternoon time in the coming few days along with light to very light rainfall. This is because of the interaction of winds and various weather systems over Maharashtra,” said IMD officials.

Along with the city, other parts of the state will also experience light to very light rainfall till March 23.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till March 23. Vidarbha will experience similar weather only till March 22. Weather in the state post that is likely to remain clear and dry,” said IMD officials.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was recorded at Beed at 38.2 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature was at 18 degree Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

