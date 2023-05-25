Four members of family killed as tree falls on their tent in J&K’s Kishtwar

Four members of a family, including three women, were killed after a tree fell on their makeshift tent in a forest area amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said on Thursday, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

The nomad family was on its way to Dachhan with sheep and goats, police said (Twitter/video screengrab)

Kishtwar district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said, “The family was asleep in their makeshift tent amid heavy rains and strong winds in the forest. A big tree fell on their tent that caused their deaths.”

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday at the Bhalna forest range amid heavy rains.

Poswal said the family was moving to the upper reaches with their livestock for the greener pastures and halted for the night at Bhalna forests.

“The nomad family was on its way to Dachhan with sheep and goats,” said the SSP.

Police have identified the deceased as Nazir Ahmed, 55, his wife Anzara, 42, their daughter-in-law, Shama Bano, 18, and Shaqila Bano, 26, all residents of Barwal Ghati in Kathua district.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the death of the family members.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones,” Sinha said.

He further directed the deputy commissioner to provide all assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, the district administration released an immediate relief of ₹50,000 from Red Cross Funds for the kin of the deceased.

