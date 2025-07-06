Train operations begin on new third line between Gonda, Burhwal

Train operations on the newly constructed 45-km third railway line between Gonda and Burhwal began on Saturday, following a successful high-speed trial conducted by commissioner of railway safety (CRS) Pranjeev Saxena on Friday evening. For representation only (fFle)

Operations had already commenced on a 23-km stretch between Gonda and Karnailganj. Construction on the remaining 18-km section between Ghaghara Ghat and Burhwal is currently underway.

With the launch of services on this third rail line in the Eastern Railway zone, travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow is expected to reduce significantly.

Following the safety inspection, the CRS granted approval for regular operations. Chief public relations officer of North Eastern Railway (NER), Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that to increase train speeds, the railway is replacing 52 kg sleepers with 62 kg ones. This infrastructure upgrade, along with the installation of an automatic block signaling system, will enable trains to operate at speeds of up to 130 km/h on this route. At present, trains run at a maximum speed of 110 km/h between Gorakhpur and Lucknow.

As part of the trial, a special high-speed train was run to assess the safety and readiness of the new line. An AI-based electronic interlocking system was also tested and approved. This modern signaling technology is expected to enhance both operational safety and efficiency.

The development is set to significantly increase the capacity for train movements, reduce delays, and facilitate faster, smoother operations.

CPRO Singh emphasised that the successful trial marks a major step toward strengthening railway infrastructure in the region, ultimately benefiting both passenger and freight services.