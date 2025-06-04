Guwahati, Train services in parts of southern Assam have been affected due to rising water level at tracks and waterlogging at washing pits, particularly in Silchar, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said on Wednesday. Train services hit in parts of southern Assam due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall and landslides have posed threat to the Badarpur-Lumding hill section which connects Barak valley to the rest of the country, though rail movement has not been snapped with on-ground staff and technology being deployed to ensure the tracks remain clear, another NFR official said.

In view of rising water level at railway tracks and waterlogging at Silchar washing pits, train services over certain sections of NFR have been affected, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, few trains have been cancelled, short terminated/originated or rescheduled," he added.

The Badarpur-Dullabcherra, Dullabcherra – Badarpur, Silchar – Dullabcherra, and Agartala –Dharmanagar passenger trains have been cancelled for the day.

The Dullabcherra – Silchar and Dharmanagar– Agartala passenger trains will remain cancelled on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

The Bairabi–Silchar– Bairabi Express, commencing journey on Wednesday, will be short terminated at Katakhal Junction, and remain cancelled between Katakhal Junction and Silchar.

The Agartala-Arunachal–Agartala Express, commencing journey on Wednesday, will be short terminated at Badarpur, and remain cancelled between Badarpur and Arunachal.

The Silchar – Guwahati Express, commencing journey on Wednesday, will be short originated from Badarpur, and will remain cancelled between Silchar and Badarpur, the spokesperson added.

Another NFR official said that water from the Barak river, which flows close to Silchar railway station, has entered parts of the station, rendering difficulties in normal operations.

He said as the washing pits are inundated, the maintenance of the trains parked there has not been possible and it has led to cancellation or rescheduling of some trains.

Regarding the Badarpur-Lumding hill section, he said small landslides, incidents of boulders blocking tracks, etc. have been reported over the last few days.

"But our personnel are working round-the-clock and clearing the tracks. Some short-distance passenger trains have been cancelled but no long-distance train has been cancelled so far. We are ensuring movement with some time and speed adjustments to minimise problems for the passenger," the official added.

Recognising the challenges posed by the North East region's complex terrain and severe weather conditions, NFR has intensified its monitoring and maintenance activities to ensure passenger safety and infrastructure integrity since last week, an official statement said.

Stationary watchmen have been deployed at all vulnerable locations, with particular emphasis on critical sections such as Badarpur-Lumding hill section and various locations in Tripura.

Regular patrolling is being conducted and senior officials, including the additional general manager and divisional railway managers of NFR, are supervising the situation continuously.

Trolley patrolling is being carried out by officers to ensure close monitoring and regular inspections are being undertaken.

NFR has also adopted technological initiatives to address its risks associated with landslides, drainage issues and embankment stability.

These include drone-based LiDAR , high-resolution aerial imaging and electromagnetic surveys over an 80-km stretch of the Badarpur-Lumding hill section.

Terrestrial Laser Scanning has been introduced at critical points to enhance tunnel safety and structural monitoring during peak rainfall periods, the statement added.

