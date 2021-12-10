Trainee woman sub-inspector dies by suicide in Darbhanga

A trainee woman sub-inspector (SI) died by suicide on Thursday night in Darbhanga, officials said. She shot herself with her service revolver at her residence which is close to the LNMU police station, her place of posting, officials said.

City Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashok Prasad, said the 27-year-old trainee SI, posted at University PS, shot herself with her service revolver late last night at her residence under University PS area.

The deceased SI stayed together in shared accommodation with another trainee SI, Arti Kumari, who was away on duty at the time of the incident.

A resident of Children’s Park locality in Supaul, the deceased trainee SI was unmarried. She was very cheerful and friendly, said many senior cops while expressing shock over her passing away.

The City SP, who rushed to the spot for investigation on Friday morning, told reporters that the trainee SI returned from duty at around 10.30 pm on Thursday and soon after trainee SI Arti Kumari left for her night patrolling duty. On Friday morning, when trainee SI Arti returned home from her night duty, the former did not open her room even after repeated knocking on the door. When Arti peeped through the window, she was shocked to see her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

The reason behind her suicide is not yet known, further investigation is on, police said. A forensic team from Muzaffarpur has been rushed to the spot for the probe. The deceased SI’s family members could not provide any reason behind the tragic incident. The body has been sent for a post mortem.

