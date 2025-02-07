Tribal youth gather for Yuva Kumbh in Mahakumbh Nagar

A five-day Yuva Kumbh, being organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram as part of its Janjati Sammelan, commenced on February 6 at Mahakumbh Nagar, at the pandal of Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada Swami Avdheshanand in sector 6. Tribal youths with Swami Avdheshanand Giri at the Yuva Kumbh on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to Anurag Shukla, media in-charge of the organisation, nearly 25000 tribal devotees from all over the country will participate in the historic Sammelan, taking a pledge to protect their religion, culture and tradition. He stated that the Yuva Kumbh aims to provide tribal youths with exposure to an event like Mahakumbh, showcase their traditional culture, and help integrate them into the mainstream of society.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram was running various service works in the tribal area along with protecting religion, culture and tradition of 12 crore tribal society spread across the country.

In recent years, Kalyan Ashram has been consistently working to unite the tribal community at various Kumbh festivals across the country, showcasing the grandeur of its ancient tribal culture.

On the first day of Yuva Kumbh, tribal youths gave cultural presentations exhibiting the rich traditions of their respective tribe.

The tribal youths were given guidance by Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri besides Mahamandaleshwar Raghunathdas (Farshiwale Baba), Padmashree Chaitram Pawar, former Chairman of National Scheduled Tribes Commission Harsh Chauhan and National President of Kalyan Ashram Satyendra Singh.

Around 20 selected talented tribal youths will also be honoured in this programme.