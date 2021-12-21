Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tripura CPM alleges 8 party activists injured by unknown miscreants
others

Tripura CPM alleges 8 party activists injured by unknown miscreants

When contacted, a senior police official said that they have heard of such kind of incident, but didn’t receive any complaint.
(File photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

At least eight CPM activists were injured by some unknown miscreants while they were discussing their upcoming party programmes at Ranirbazar area, nearly ten kilometres from Agartala, CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged on Monday.

Chaudhury said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

“The miscreants attacked them with rods and sticks. One of our activists is still in the hospital,” said Chaudhury.

When contacted, a senior police official said that they have heard of such kind of incident, but didn’t receive any complaint.

“We didn’t receive any complaint from anyone. If anyone files a complaint, we will surely take action,” said the official.

Refuting the claim, Chaudhury said that the party has already registered a complaint at the police station. “They (police) are not telling the truth. Our party already has registered the complaint,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP