Tripura CPM alleges 8 party activists injured by unknown miscreants

At least eight CPM activists were injured by some unknown miscreants while they were discussing their upcoming party programmes at Ranirbazar area, nearly ten kilometres from Agartala, CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged on Monday.

Chaudhury said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

“The miscreants attacked them with rods and sticks. One of our activists is still in the hospital,” said Chaudhury.

When contacted, a senior police official said that they have heard of such kind of incident, but didn’t receive any complaint.

“We didn’t receive any complaint from anyone. If anyone files a complaint, we will surely take action,” said the official.

Refuting the claim, Chaudhury said that the party has already registered a complaint at the police station. “They (police) are not telling the truth. Our party already has registered the complaint,” he said.