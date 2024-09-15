Tripura minister to file defamation suit against Congress leader over graft allegation

Tripura’s tribal welfare minister Bikash Debbarma on Saturday said that he would file a defamation suit against opposition Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman who raised allegation against him of amassing assets disproportionate to his income for himself and his family while serving as a minister. Tripura tribal welfare minister Bikash Debbarma. (PTI File Photo)

Last week, Roy Barman, also a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, alleged the minister had amassed assets, including an apartment in Delhi, two houses and two petrol pumps among other properties, for him and his family members over the last one year since his term as a minister in chief minister Dr. Manik Saha’s Cabinet.

Refuting the allegation raised against him, Debbarma said he would file a defamation suit in the next 48 hours, saying the Congress legislator raised baseless allegation to tarnish his image.

“If he (Sudip Roy Barman) can prove his statements, I shall retire from politics. And if he fails to prove it, he should do the same thing (retirement),” the minister told the reporters.