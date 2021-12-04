Tripura trooper arrested for killing two senior colleagues

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan allegedly shot his two senior colleagues at the Konabon area of Sepahijala district on Saturday and later surrendered before police, officials said.

The accused, Sukanta Das (38) of the 5th TSR battalion killed Marka Singh Jamatia (subedar) and Kiran Kumar Jamatia (Naik Subedar) during their duty inside the camp.

“We arrested him after he surrendered to us and took charge under voluntarily causing injury, murder and the Arms Act. He is supposed to be forwarded to court on Sunday after completing preliminary interrogation and other official formalities,” said a police official.

According to the primary investigation of the police, Sukanta was likely to have been denied leave from his duty which he had applied for to see his ailing parents, and perhaps, out of frustration, he committed the act. Sukanta joined TSR service in 2002.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled their demise and announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the bereaved families along with benefits of the die-in-harness scheme.

“My homage to our brave personnel of Tripura State Rifles, Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia & Nb Subedar Kiran Jamatia who died while on duty today. My condolences to bereaved family. #Tripura govt has decided to give ₹ 5 Lakh each to bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the Die-in-harness scheme,” Deb tweeted.

In 2018, a TSR jawan killed himself after killing his wife and two children in the West district. In August, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan killed himself with his service rifle.