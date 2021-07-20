Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trooper killed in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit area

Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P said the gunbattle took place near Aamdai Valley when a road opening party of the ITBP’s 45th battalion was out to clear the movement of Chandan Kashyap, the member of Chhattisgarh assembly from Narayanpur
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:24 PM IST
A paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was killed, and another was injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency affected Naraynapur district on Tuesday.

Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P said the gunbattle took place near Aamdai Valley when a road opening party of the ITBP’s 45th battalion was out to clear the movement of Chandan Kashyap, the member of Chhattisgarh assembly from Narayanpur.

“After the convoy of Kashyap passed through the area around 10 am, a small action team of Maoists opened fire on the ITBP jawans. One jawan, Shiv Kumar Meena, died while assistant sub-inspector Keshav Ram suffered minor injuries,” said Sunderaj P. He added Ram was out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police were combing the area around the gunbattle scene, said Sunderaj P.

