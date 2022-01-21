TRS demands national festival status to Sammakka Saralamma fair

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has been aggressively attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, has sought to corner the saffron party by demanding that the Centre grants national festival status to Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the biggest tribal festival of the country to be held in the state next month.

The biennial tribal fair, which would be attended by over 10 million tribals from across the country, is being held from February 16 to 18, at Medaram in the Tadwai forests of Telangana’s Mulugu district.

Senior TRS legislator and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari on Thursday said if the state BJP leaders were so much concerned about the tribals of the state, they should bring pressure on the Central government to declare Sammakka Saralamma jatara as a “national festival.”

“Though the BJP has been in power at the Centre for the last eight years, the party has failed to respond to the repeated requests of the Telangana government to get the national festival tag to Sammakka Saralamma fair, which draws millions of tribals from all parts of the country to the Telangana,” Srihari said.

The demand from the TRS came within a day of Telangana BJP holding a meeting in Hyderabad of the party’s coordination committee on the assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes, where BJP state president Bandi Sanjay accused the TRS government of neglecting the welfare of tribals.

“The Telangana government has allocated ₹75 crore for the conduct of Samakka Saralamma Jatara this year. But the Centre has not released even a single rupee as a grant for the biggest tribal fair of the country,” the TRS leader said.

The tribal fair is celebrated to worship two tribal women – Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma of the 13th century, in the form of deities, on “Magha Suddha Pournami” (the full-moon day of the month of Magha). It draws devotees from Telangana Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Even non-tribal devotees attend this fair in large numbers.

The tribals believe that Sammakka and Saralamma had laid down their lives fighting the mighty emperors of the Kakatiya dynasty who had attacked their little tribal hamlet demanding royalty and sought to destroy their life and culture.

State tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod said arrangements were being made for the celebration of the festival. “Re-carpeting of roads leading to Medaram, drinking water supply, development of banks of Jampanna stream where tribals take holy bath, erection of lighting facilities, construction of temporary compartments for dress-changing, barricading and food arrangements etc are being done at war footing,” she said.

However, the major concern for the authorities is the outbreak of Covid-19 at such a massive congregation. “It is not possible to verify the vaccination certificates of each and everybody. Even maintenance of social distance is impossible,” said Dr Allem Appaiah, district medical and health officer.

He, however, said the department is focussing on extensive campaigns among the devotees to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distance as far as possible, using public address systems and distribution of pamphlets.

The authorities have also set up medical camps around the fair so that anybody found with any symptoms could be immediately attended to. “If any positive cases surface in the area, arrangements have been made to shift them and those associated with them to Mulug district hospital for treatment,” he said.

