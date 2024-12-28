Truck rams electricity tower, causes 2.8cr loss to HVPNL

A container truck, earlier this month, rammed into a lattice tower in Sector 7, causing it to collapse and damage a 66kV transmission line, police said on Friday, adding that the truck driver was booked on Thursday. The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has suffered a loss of ₹2.84 crore in the accident. The damaged transmission tower in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

Police said that the 50-metre high tower, along with others, was supporting the overhead dual circuit transmission line connecting substations in Sector 4 and Sector 8.

According to police, the truck had veered off course on December 8 at 1.30pm and climbed on the divider where the tower was installed and stopped after crashing into it. The unidentified driver was severely injured in the accident, police said.

HVPNL officials said that the incident caused the entire Sector 8 substation in IMT Manesar to shut down causing power outage at other connected substations and residential, commercial and industrial consumers for upto four days. As per senior HVPNL officials, the loss incurred from the accident is equivalent to the cost at which five 220kV substations could be built.

Vikas Yadav, HVPNL sub-divisional officer (transmission), said that it took them four days to install a new tower, reinstall the dual circuit lines and resume the supply. “The tower was located in a green belt between two lanes of the HSIIDC road in Sector 8. We rushed to the spot immediately after shutting down the electricity supply for safety. The container driver was badly wounded and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance by the time we reached there,” he said.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said it was yet not clear if the driver was drunk, fell ill or asleep. “He is yet to be arrested. The truck had veered off the road to climb on the green belt and crashed into the tower. We impounded it from the spot,” he said.

On Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324(5) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹1 lakh or above) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property at IMT Manesar police station on Thursday.