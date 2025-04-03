Truck-car collision on Dlh-Lko highway leaves two women dead

Two women died and two men were seriously injured in an accident at Zero Point, on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway, under the jurisdiction of Munda Pandey police station area of Moradabad district, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Locals try to rescue the injured on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, early on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A truck loaded with cement pipes rammed into a car, dragging it nearly 50 meters before crashing into a wall.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Simran (18) and Shivani (25), both residents of Model Town, Rohtak, Haryana. Their two companions, Rahul and Sanju, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the four friends had travelled to Nainital on March 31 and were returning to Haryana via Kashipur when the accident occurred. As their car merged onto the highway at Zero Point in the Munda Pandey area, a truck approaching from Delhi crashed into it with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that the car got stuck in the truck, which then dragged it for about 50 meters before it crashed into the wall of an export firm.

The collision triggered a massive traffic jam, with vehicles piling up for several kilometers on both sides of the highway. Local police teams from Katghar and Munda Pandey rushed to the scene to manage the situation and clear the wreckage. It took nearly an hour and a half to restore traffic flow.

Following the crash, smoke started billowing from the car’s engine. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. Locals, witnessing the accident, attempted to rescue the passengers. While Rahul and Sanju managed to escape, Simran and Shivani remained trapped as the car caught fire. Bystanders quickly doused the flames with water and mud before pulling them out. Despite their efforts, doctors at the district hospital declared the two women dead upon arrival.

SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that both injured men are undergoing treatment, and their families have been informed. “CCTV cameras in the area are being examined. We have seized both damaged vehicles for further investigation. The truck driver remains

at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the officer said.