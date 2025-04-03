Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Truck-car collision on Dlh-Lko highway leaves two women dead

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Apr 03, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Two women died and two men were injured in a truck-car collision on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Moradabad. The truck driver fled the scene.

Two women died and two men were seriously injured in an accident at Zero Point, on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway, under the jurisdiction of Munda Pandey police station area of Moradabad district, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Locals try to rescue the injured on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, early on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Locals try to rescue the injured on the Delhi-Lucknow highway, early on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A truck loaded with cement pipes rammed into a car, dragging it nearly 50 meters before crashing into a wall.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Simran (18) and Shivani (25), both residents of Model Town, Rohtak, Haryana. Their two companions, Rahul and Sanju, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the four friends had travelled to Nainital on March 31 and were returning to Haryana via Kashipur when the accident occurred. As their car merged onto the highway at Zero Point in the Munda Pandey area, a truck approaching from Delhi crashed into it with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that the car got stuck in the truck, which then dragged it for about 50 meters before it crashed into the wall of an export firm.

The collision triggered a massive traffic jam, with vehicles piling up for several kilometers on both sides of the highway. Local police teams from Katghar and Munda Pandey rushed to the scene to manage the situation and clear the wreckage. It took nearly an hour and a half to restore traffic flow.

Following the crash, smoke started billowing from the car’s engine. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene. Locals, witnessing the accident, attempted to rescue the passengers. While Rahul and Sanju managed to escape, Simran and Shivani remained trapped as the car caught fire. Bystanders quickly doused the flames with water and mud before pulling them out. Despite their efforts, doctors at the district hospital declared the two women dead upon arrival.

SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that both injured men are undergoing treatment, and their families have been informed. “CCTV cameras in the area are being examined. We have seized both damaged vehicles for further investigation. The truck driver remains

at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the officer said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Truck-car collision on Dlh-Lko highway leaves two women dead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On