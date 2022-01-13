Two aides of slain gangster murdered in Bathinda village

Faridkot Six months after gangster Kulbir Singh Naruana was murdered, unidentified persons shot dead his close aides Manpreet Singh, aka Challa Sidhu, 32, and Manpreet Singh, aka Vicky Singh, 26, at Lehra Khana village in Bathinda district on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Challa Sidhu, along with his aide Vicky, had come to the Lehra Khana village for the bhog ceremony of his relative. Unidentified persons opened fire at them at entrance of the gurdwara and fled from the spot. Sidhu and Vicky, who sustained bullet injuries, were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Bathinda SSP Ajay Maluja said the police had started investigation and prima facie, the crime appeared to be part of a gang war. “Manpreet Singh, alias Challa Sidhu, was a close aide of gangster Kulbir Naruana, who was murdered last year. Vicky was also a member of Naruana’s group. Our preliminary investigation shows that there were three to four assailants, who came in a Skoda car. They fired 12 rounds at them with .30 pistols; both were killed on the spot. There was no crossfire as no weapons were recovered from the deceased,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July 2021, gangster Naruana and his accomplice, Chamkaur Singh, were shot dead at his house in the village by the same name in Bathinda. After Naruana’s murder, Challa Sidhu had taken over charge of the gang.

SSP Maluja has formed 15 police teams, under his supervision, to trace the murderers. “Police are investigating all possible angles. We are checking all rival gangs, who could have done this, and if this has any link with Naruana’s murder as well,” he added.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sections of the Arms Act at Bhucho police station.