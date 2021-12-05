Two assaulted in tiff over phone charger at Gurugram petrol pump, six booked

A 33-year-old man and his friend were allegedly assaulted with iron rods at a petrol pump in Sector 31 after they asked the staff of the fuel station for a mobile phone charger on November 25, police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, they received a complaint on Friday after the victims became fit to record their statements following which a case was registered against six employees of the petrol pump who were at large.

Police said that on the night of the incident, Mukesh Sehra, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, had taken his colleague to an ahata (open drinking place) on National Highway 8 near Sector 31 to celebrate the birth of his twin boys last month.

Sehra said that he had lost his car’s keys and wanted to call a company for towing away the vehicle, but battery of his mobile phone as well as his friend’s was exhausted and they went to a nearby petrol pump and requested the staff to help them with the charger. “The staff refused and suddenly one of them started abusing us. When I objected, two more staff members came and asked us to get out of the area. When we said that we were in trouble, they became offensive and one of them got a wooden stick and an iron rod and started hitting me,” he told police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Sehra’s friend, Kesang Bhutia, went to Sehra’s rescue but he was also assaulted. The victims in their statement told police that they also hit the staff to save themselves.

Sehra said suddenly someone hit an iron rod on his head after which he collapsed and when he gained consciousness, he found himself in a hospital. Sehra suffered more than seven fractures and received 10 stitches on his head and is still undergoing treatment while Bhutia suffered minor injuries, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “We have scanned the CCTV footage. It is clear that the employees attacked them and it seems that they were under the influence of alcohol. We are questioning other employees who were present at the spot at the time of the incident,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they have formed teams to trace the suspects. A case under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (threatening for life) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 40 police station. All the suspects are on the run, said police.

Police said Sehra is son of an assistant commissioner of police with the Delhi Police.