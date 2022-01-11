Two cops hurt as police team attacked in Pataudi while rescuing woman

At least two police personnel were injured on late Sunday night when they came under attack by a group of miscreants while acting on a woman’s molestation complaint made to the police control room. The incident took place in Daulatabad Kuni village under Pataudi police station area, police said.

The injured police personnel are assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar and constable Raj Kumar Singh. Both were rushed to the community health centre, Pataudi, for treatment, police said.

According to police, the two policemen, along with another constable, were deployed at an emergency response vehicle (ERV) which rushed to the village after receiving information that a person barged into the house of a woman and was molesting her.

As per the FIR lodged by the injured constable, Ugrasen alias Fauji and his five associates attacked the police team with blunt weapons in which the two policemen received injuries to the head and other parts of their bodies. Urgrasen is an ex-serviceman and the complainant woman’s neighbour, police said.

Police said that Ugrasen and his associates have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). All the suspects are at large, they said.

Another FIR has been registered against Ugrasen for attempting to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation and house trespassing on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

Singh has alleged that the suspects threatened the police team to not come to the village again else they will face dire consequences. The constable’s smartphone was also snatched by the suspect, police said.

Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station, said that Ugrasen and his associates were in an inebriated state when they attacked the police team. “It was Ugrasen who barged into the woman’s residence, after which she called the police control room,” he said.

“The suspects will be arrested soon. We are also trying to find out if they have any criminal antecedents,” the SHO said, adding that both police personnel have been discharged from the health centre.