Two feared dead as truck falls into water-filled ditch in Meja

State Disaster Response Force and local police teams launched a rescue operation in Meja, but failed to trace their bodies
Two feared dead in Meja. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A truck fell into a ditch filled with water at Bhatauti crusher plant at Meja on Monday morning, police said. Truck driver and cleaner are feared to have drowned in the incident, they added.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police teams launched a rescue operation but failed to trace them.

According to reports, dozens of ditches have come up in Meja area following stone mining at crusher plants. One Sumant Tiwari runs a crusher plant in Meja. On Monday morning, Uday Bahadur Patel, driver, was taking a truck towards the crusher plant. Patel lost control over the steering following which the truck fell into a deep ditch filled with water.

Labourers present there raised an alarm after they saw the truck being submerged into the water. Station house officer (SHO) of Meja police station, Tushar Dutt Tyagi and crusher plant owner reached the spot, and called divers and SDRF team.

The SHO said that the divers confirmed that they found a truck from the ditch, but failed to trace any person from it. “Both may have drowned or fled from the scene after the accident,” he suspected.

