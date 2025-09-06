Two feared drowned as boat capsizes in Sharda

Two persons were feared drowned even as over a dozen others were rescued when the boat they were in overturned in a raging, rapid Sharda. The mishap took place after the boat - travelling from Nauvapur village to Bilhaura - dashed against a pillar of an under-construction bridge. Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal alongwith SP Sankalp Sharma consoling Madhuri, who was rescued in Nakha boat mishap on Saturday (HT Photo)

SDM Kheri Ashwaini Kumar Singh along with NDRF men rushed to the spot and began a search for those carried away in the river.

Those who were rescued were brought to Nakha health centre, where most of them were reported to be safe.

Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal along with SP Sankalp Sharma visited the Nakha health centre and consoled the aggrieved persons.

While assuring relief and assistance, she instructed officials to engage divers and rescue teams to search for the two people, missing after the mishap.

Over a dozen people from flood-hit Nauvapur village of Lakhimpur tehsil were going to Bilhaura village by boat to purchase things of daily needs.

However, while crossing the fuming Sharda, their boat struck against a pillar of an under-construction bridge and overturned. The villagers rescued all except two persons - identified as Kailash of Nauvapur and his daughter, who were carried away in the waters.

Till the last reports came in, Kailash and his daughter could not be traced. Efforts were on to locate them.

Meanwhile, Sharda floods have affected scores of villages in Pallia, Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur and Nighasan tehsils with several of them inaccessible now owing to flood waters.

In Dhaurahra tehsil, villagers of Ludhauni, Tikauna, Madwa and several others were forced to take shelter along the National Highway 730 after the overflowing Sharda flooded their houses and hutments.

Dhaurhra MLA Vinod Shakar Awasthi along with local revenue officials rushed to these flood-hit people and distributed relief material.

Meanwhile, Kheri CMO Dr Santosh Gupta rushed medical teams to Srinagar and Ajadnagar villages, which lie marooned. The medical teams reached these villages by boat and examined the villagers, providing medical assistance to those in need.

DEO KANT PANDEY