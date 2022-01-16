Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two get notice for violating poll code
others

Two get notice for violating poll code

The notices pertain to the infringement of the model poll conduct; both leaders have to submit supply within 24 hours
Candidates have held rallies even after the ECI has banned these; also, no permission for running publicity vehicles has been sought from the returning officer. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Rajpura Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, Charanjit Singh Brar, has been served a notice for violating the model code of conduct. The notice says that Brar organised rallies, despite a ban that the Election Commission of India had imposed. Punjab Lok Congress’ Jagdish Kumar has also been issued a notice for code violation by running campaigning and publicity vehicles without taking prior permission from returning officers concerned. The leaders have to submit their response within 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP