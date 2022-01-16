Home / Cities / Others / Two get notice for violating poll code
others

Two get notice for violating poll code

The notices pertain to the infringement of the model poll conduct; both leaders have to submit supply within 24 hours
Candidates have held rallies even after the ECI has banned these; also, no permission for running publicity vehicles has been sought from the returning officer. (HT PHOTO)
Candidates have held rallies even after the ECI has banned these; also, no permission for running publicity vehicles has been sought from the returning officer. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala Rajpura Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, Charanjit Singh Brar, has been served a notice for violating the model code of conduct. The notice says that Brar organised rallies, despite a ban that the Election Commission of India had imposed. Punjab Lok Congress’ Jagdish Kumar has also been issued a notice for code violation by running campaigning and publicity vehicles without taking prior permission from returning officers concerned. The leaders have to submit their response within 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out