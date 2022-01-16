Two get notice for violating poll code

Patiala Rajpura Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, Charanjit Singh Brar, has been served a notice for violating the model code of conduct. The notice says that Brar organised rallies, despite a ban that the Election Commission of India had imposed. Punjab Lok Congress’ Jagdish Kumar has also been issued a notice for code violation by running campaigning and publicity vehicles without taking prior permission from returning officers concerned. The leaders have to submit their response within 24 hours.

