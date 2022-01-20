Two held in Gurugram for robbing commuters by offering lift

Police on Wednesday said that they arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and looting commuters after offering them a lift in their car at different locations in Gurugram.

The suspects, Mandeep of Azad Nagar in Hisar and Mukesh Kumar from Bihar’s Siwan, were arrested from near Sukhrali in Sector 17 on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, on January 15, they first looted a commuter named Ravi Kumar (30) after offering him a lift in their car near Iffco Chowk and afterwards they had snatched another person’s cellphone near Shankar Chowk.

As per police, their third associate is yet to be arrested who was accompanying them during both incidents.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that the matter came to light when police received information about the loot with Ravi.

“He was offered a lift near Iffco Chowk but soon after the suspects started assaulting him inside the car and took him on Jaipur highway. They robbed him of his purse containing money and a debit card, cellphone and other documents,” Sangwan said.

He said the trio then allegedly assaulted Ravi further with iron rods in order to force him to give the PIN code of the debit card to take out money from an ATM.

“They left Ravi injured and fled from the spot. Later he was spotted by other passersby who took him to a hospital,” the ACP said.

Police said Mandeep and Mukesh had till now confessed to committing only two loots. “The car in which crimes were committed was purchased by Mandeep and its full payment was yet to be cleared to its original owner. Further investigation in the case is underway,” another police officer said.