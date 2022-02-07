Two more Tripura BJP legislators resign

AGARTALA: Two more ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers on Monday resigned from the Tripura assembly and as the party’s members. The party’s strength has been reduced to 33 in the 60-member assembly following Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha’s resignations.

Asish Das, another BJP legislator, last year joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been trying to make inroads into Tripura.

“We resigned from the assembly. We have also submitted our resignation to BJP as well. A one-man rule is prevailing in the state. People’s misery did not touch their hearts. As we do politics for people, we could not tolerate this anymore,” Barman said after submitting his resignation to assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

He added the BJP-led government has failed to fulfil promises. Barman accused the government of throttling democracy and suppressing the media. “All the promises made seem to be hollow now. It is clear that the people of the state have been fooled and their intention is not to deliver goods but to loot money.”

He added only one man’s voice is being heard and his orders were being carried out. Barman said no legislator or minister could exercise authority. “Though it is a democratic country, the mindset is autocratic. With this autocratic mindset, the state can never progress,” he said, without naming anyone.

Barman did not rule out joining the Congress. “Let us see. We are going to Delhi now. We will talk in detail after coming back on February 12. We will not divulge anything now,” he said amid speculation that they may join Congress.

Barman said more legislators will follow suit. “ It will be done phase-wise. You will see that the present government will end into a minority.”

Barman and Saha became legislators in 2018 after defecting to the BJP from TMC. Barman served as health minister in chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s cabinet before he was dropped due to alleged anti-party activities.

Barman and Saha were with Congress before switching sides to TMC in 2016 along with four other Congress legislators.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.