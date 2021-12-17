Two Nigerians held for assaulting Gurugram cops, illegal stay

Two Nigerians were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting policemen in DLF Phase 3 and staying illegally in the country. Police said they are suspected to be drug peddlers and had come to supply drugs ahead of the New Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that during the night patrolling, a police team spotted the two, identified as Emek and Emul from Nigeria, walking near a private school and found their presence suspicious.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 3 police station, said that police intercepted them and asked to show their passports and visas which they could not. “The suspects changed their statements frequently. Firstly they said they lived in Delhi and came here to meet their friends but could not share any details of their friends. Then they said they were staying here only. After a few minutes, they got agitated and fled from the spot,” he said.

Both were caught after a chase of 200 metres in DLF Phase 3, but they still tried to escape and assaulted three policemen, Kumar said, adding that they could not furnish any details of their passports and visas and were staying in India illegally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said during questioning the suspects revealed that earlier they used to live in Sultanpur and Devli in Delhi.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 12 (1A) of the Passport Act was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station on Wednesday night.

Police said both the suspects were produced before the court on Thursday that sent them to 14-day judicial custody.