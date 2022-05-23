Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
others

Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A

The IIIT-A started this summer school at its Jhalwa campus with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India
Inaugural session of summer school under way at IIIT-A campus on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said that India has adopted a new information regime for sustainable economic growth through its ‘Digital India’ programme to support good governance, sustainable development goals and empowerment of its citizens. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, she said.

The coordinator of the event, Triloki Pant, said that the capacity building programme was initiative of the National Geospatial Programme (NGP) to develop national capacity for geospatial science and technology development through diverse programmes in collaboration with various partner organisations’ adaptation capacity of geospatial science and technology across the country. The objective of the programme is to build knowledge at various levels of governance in collaboration with academia and user agencies, he added.

RELATED STORIES

Prof Anupam Agarwal, Prof OP Vyas and Prof Pawan Chakarborty also spoke at the inaugural ceremony. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP