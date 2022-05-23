Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A
A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said that India has adopted a new information regime for sustainable economic growth through its ‘Digital India’ programme to support good governance, sustainable development goals and empowerment of its citizens. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, she said.
The coordinator of the event, Triloki Pant, said that the capacity building programme was initiative of the National Geospatial Programme (NGP) to develop national capacity for geospatial science and technology development through diverse programmes in collaboration with various partner organisations’ adaptation capacity of geospatial science and technology across the country. The objective of the programme is to build knowledge at various levels of governance in collaboration with academia and user agencies, he added.
Prof Anupam Agarwal, Prof OP Vyas and Prof Pawan Chakarborty also spoke at the inaugural ceremony. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.
-
Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its the second time in 24 hours, chief Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor's speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”. I have been observing this for the last six years and don't feel good about it. The SP had won 111 seats.
-
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
-
BMC readies isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital for monkeypox
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday set aside a 28-bed ward at Kasturba Hospital for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases. “For isolation of suspected cases, a separate ward at Kasturba Hospital, ward no. 30 (28 Beds) is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said in a media release.
-
Kirit Somaiya’s wife sues Sanjay Raut, seeks ₹100 crore in damages
The wife of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Medha Somaiya, on Monday filed a defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for accusing her of being involved in the 'toilet scam' in an article published in the Marathi newspaper 'Saamana', of which the Rajya Sabha member is the editor in chief. She has sought ₹100 crore in damages.
-
Online apps extort ₹15L from engineer despite repaying loan worth ₹3.85L
Mumbai: A Kalina resident has alleged that recovery agents extorted ₹15 lakh over and above the ₹3.5 lakh loan that he had taken in September 2021. The agents allegedly forced him to pay the additional amount by harassing and blackmailing him using his morphed obscene photos. The app loan executives circulated his morphed nude photographs among his family, relatives, and colleagues to extort money, even after he repaid the loan amount, police officials said.
