Two-week summer school on geospatial science and technology begins at IIIT-A

A two-week long summer school on geospatial science and technology organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) with support of National Geospatial Programme, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, began at Jhalwa campus here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior scientist from DST, New Delhi, Sudha Pandey said that India has adopted a new information regime for sustainable economic growth through its ‘Digital India’ programme to support good governance, sustainable development goals and empowerment of its citizens. Over the last three decades, the widespread adoption of geospatial technologies into various sectors has proven to be an effective enabler to meet these challenges, she said.

The coordinator of the event, Triloki Pant, said that the capacity building programme was initiative of the National Geospatial Programme (NGP) to develop national capacity for geospatial science and technology development through diverse programmes in collaboration with various partner organisations’ adaptation capacity of geospatial science and technology across the country. The objective of the programme is to build knowledge at various levels of governance in collaboration with academia and user agencies, he added.

Prof Anupam Agarwal, Prof OP Vyas and Prof Pawan Chakarborty also spoke at the inaugural ceremony. Dr KP Singh proposed the vote of thanks.