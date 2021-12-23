UK returnee tests +ve for Covid in Gurugram, samples sent for genome sequencing

A 30-year-old man who recently returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for Covid-19 in Gurugram, said officials from the district health department on Wednesday. The samples of this patient, who is currently under isolation at a government facility, has been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited, they said.

The officials said that the patient had reached Gurugram on December 10 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, during testing of samples as part of the monitoring process.

“One person who had returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately shifted to an isolation facility. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check if the patient is positive for the Omicron variant, and we are waiting for the results,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

Since November 26, a total of 15,385 international travellers have entered Gurugram district, of which 3,124 are from the 12 high-risk countries, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 29 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day cases since June 11 when the city had reported 33 cases, according to the district health bulletin. With this, the tally of active cases currently stands at 130 in the district, of which four are hospitalised and 126 are under home isolation, the health officials said.

On Wednesday, 11 recoveries were also reported from the district. The officials said that in the past one week most of the cases reported in the district are of people with domestic travel history.

“Most of the new cases in the past few days are of people who have domestic travel history from places like Mumbai and Bengaluru. Many of such patients are either part of wedding functions or are contacts of those who went to the functions and tested positive. We have not found any cluster formation in these cases, though cases are being reported from the same family,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

He further said that with 52 cases being reported within two days (23 cases on Tuesday), the positivity rate on Wednesday increased to 0.5% in the district, which was at 0.4% on Monday. The official also appealed to the residents to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks and practise social distancing.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 7,826 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Gurugram of which 1,590 were given the first dose while 6,236 were given the second dose. Till now, over 4.14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the district.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Wednesday appealed to the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest to prevent spread of the virus. “The pandemic is not over yet. Therefore, we must take all precautions, follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated with both doses,” said Garg.