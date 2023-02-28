UMESH PAL MURDER: Accused killed in encounter worked as domestic help at Atiq’s residence

PRAYAGRAJ A day after the local police eliminated Arbaaz in an encounter for his alleged role in the Umesh Pal murder case, his link with former MP Atiq Ahmed has come to the fore. According to police, Arbaaz worked as a domestic help in Atiq’s house since childhood. Later, Arbaaz worked as a driver for Atiq’s sons.

The murder took place in Prayagraj on February 24. (CCTV Footage)

A police inquiry has revealed that Arbaaz, a resident of the district’s Sallahpur area, drove the car in which assailants reached the spot and fired shots at Umesh Pal and his security guards on February 24. Not just this, Arbaaz himself fired a few shots, said police.

On Tuesday, his body was handover to his family members after the autopsy. His uncle Ashfaq, who reached the mortuary to claim the body, said Arbaaz had stepped out of the house saying he was going to visit his maternal grandparents in Banda. “He started working at Atiq’s house as a kid to earn for his family and save for the wedding of his two sisters,” added Ashfaq.