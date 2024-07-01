Umesh Pal murder case: Prayagraj cops file chargesheet against Ali, Umar

The Dhumanganj police of Prayagraj on Monday submitted a charge-sheet against slain mafiosi turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons Umar and Ali. The duo has been charged for being involved in lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder outside his residence in Sulem Sarai area on February 24, 2023. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Umar is lodged in Lucknow Jail while Ali is in Naini Central Jail. The duo was arrested in separate cases of abduction, assault and attempt to murder in 2022.

ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar said Ali and Umar have confessed in their statements that they were involved in conspiracy of Umesh Pal’s murder. A charge-sheet has been filed against them in the case under section 120 B of IPC, he added.

This was the fourth charge-sheet filed by police in the Umesh Pal murder case. The first charge-sheet was filed against the accused Sadaqat Khan in May 2023, the second supplementary charge-sheet was filed on June 17, 2023, against Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif, Ekhlaq Ahmad and six others. The third charge-sheet was filed in October 2023 against Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Other accused in the case Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, his sister Ayesha Noori, Ashraf’s wife Zainab and assailants Guddu Muslim, Mohd Arman and Sabir are on the run.

Police have recorded the statements of Ali and Umar in Lucknow and Naini jails. In the case diary of the charge-sheet police has mentioned that Ali has admitted in his statement that he was aware of the conspiracy of Umesh Pal’s murder. He had even asked Asad not to accompany the assailants. Umar also confessed to having full knowledge of the conspiracy. Police officials said that Asad and some other assailants visited Ali and Umar in jail.

Two arrested by STF

The Lucknow STF on Monday arrested two notorious criminals who escaped from custody of Maharashtra police. The STF arrested the duo from Gaus Nagar area of Kareli where they had taken shelter in a house. The duo was wanted in a case registered against them at GRP Etawah, STF officials said.

STF officials said that a team under inspector Pramod Kumar Verma raided in Gaus Nagar area of Kareli following a tip off on Monday and arrested Rehan Faruqui and Kaleem of Pratapgarh district.

Rehan and Kaleem had been arrested by the Maharashtra police in a case of fraud registered against them at Nalasopara police station of Palghar district of Maharashtra.

They were arrested by Maharashtra police on June 16 from Pratapgarh and were being taken to Palghar on transit remand. However, the duo pushed the cops and fled when the train was nearing Etawah railway station.