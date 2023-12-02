Umesh Pal murder: Houses of Guddu Muslim, Sabir attached by Prayagraj cops

The Prayagraj police attached the houses of Guddu Muslim and Sabir as part of the crackdown against the absconding key accused in the triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, on Saturday. Both Muslim and Sabir are wanted in connection with the murders. CCTV screen grab of the shooting of lawyer Umesh Pal (HT File Photo)

A police team made announcements at Guddu Muslim’s house in Chakaniratul and pasted an attachment notice outside the house. After this, the entire belongings of Sabir’s household were also confiscated in Mariadih area.

Officials said that attachment action is also to be taken on the houses of Arman, who too is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife, Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, and Atiq’s sister, Ayesha Noori—all of whom are on the run and are wanted in connection with the triple murders.

The assailants Sabir, Armaan and Guddu Muslim are carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each on their arrest. Moreover, a reward of ₹50,000 has also been announced on Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen.

The Dhumanganj police has taken permission from the court for attachment action against Guddu Muslim, Armaan, Sabir, Shaista Parveer, Zainab and Ayesha Noori.

On the orders of the court, the Dhumanganj police reached Guddu Muslim’s house located at Chakniraatul in Chakia on Saturday. Prayagraj Development Authority had already sealed this house on charges of illegal construction in the past. In such a situation, Dhumanganj police did not enter inside the sealed house. An announcement was made and a notice of attachment of the house under Section 83 was pasted. People in the locality were informed about the action of the police.

After this, Dhumanganj police station SHO inspector Rajesh Maurya along with force reached Sabir’s house in Mariadih. Sabir’s mother, sister and wife were found there. The police showed them the court order and attached part of Sabir’s house. Furniture and household items like bed, sofa, cupboard, refrigerator etc were listed and confiscated.