Unchecked waste and sewage overflow at Noida’s periphery raise hygiene alarm

NOIDA: An inspection carried out by the Noida authority officials in Okhla industrial area on Thursday has revealed multiple sites with drain pollution, garbage accumulation, and unauthorised dumping — raising fresh concerns over the city’s environmental hygiene and public health preparedness. An inspection carried out by the Noida authority officials

The inspection was carried out in Sarfabad village and its adjoining areas, namely Shiv Mandir area, Rajpal Public School stretch, and behind Mahadev Apartments.

AK Arora, general manager of Noida authority, said: “During the inspection, it was found that an adequate number of vehicles had not been deployed for door-to-door garbage collection in Sarfabad village. Instructions have been issued to the private contractor to immediately ensure sufficient deployment of collection vehicles to improve waste management services.”

“The sanitation teams have been instructed to carry out a focused drive to clean silted drains and remove waste from open plots. Preventive cleaning and regular monitoring are key to maintaining hygiene in the affected localities,” Arora added.

In some stretches, dairy operators were found releasing cow dung into open drains, while several nullahs near residential clusters were choked with silt, officials said.

They added that the health department has now been asked to conduct a 10-day sanitation drive to desilt drains and improve flow, particularly in areas near local schools and temples.

Officials informed that during a site inspection on Thursday, illegal dumping of construction material behind Mahadev Apartment and the accumulation of garbage in vacant plots in the area were also flagged as environmental hazards. The inspection teams have ordered waste removal within three days and sought status reports from relevant departments on land-use compliance.

Additionally, the inspection revealed that several drain crossings within the village had damaged or missing gratings, for which immediate repair or replacement has been directed. Officials also found that certain internal lanes in Sarfabad required relaying of roads and raising of drain levels to prevent waterlogging. Instructions were issued to the concerned work circle to prepare an action plan for these works, said officials.

“The vacant plots around the village where residents had dumped garbage will be cleaned within the next three days as part of a special drive. Necessary directions have been issued to the health department,” an official said.