Unethical policies of two families turned Punjab bankrupt: Shekhawat

Jalandhar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge for Punjab and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has claimed that the pioneering state had been left nearly bankrupt, due to the unethical policies of two families.

Addressing a press conference after the inauguration of the party’s central office for the assembly elections in Jalandhar on Sunday, Shekhawat alleged, “Regrettably, the Gandhi family of the Congress and the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have ruined Punjab. Blatant corruption and absolute disinterest in creating opportunities for its citizens by the two families has led to its economic duress.”

On the issues of sacrilege, he claimed that the need of the hour was an in-depth probe into finding the truth behind such conspiracies that disturbed peace in Punjab.

“The astute voter of Punjab wants to know from where will the revenue be generated for the false freebies being announced by the Congress, the AAP and the SAD,” he said, taking a dig at populist politics, adding, “The public is exhausted with the loot, mafia and corruption in the state. The BJP will be victorious in assembly elections, and has a complete road map for putting the state back on track.”

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said an atmosphere of terror, in tandem with a corrupt regime has created fear in the minds of the general public. “The BJP will win on the strength of the complete road map, we have in place, of bringing the state out of its economic duress. We will create opportunities to progress for each member of the state,” he added.