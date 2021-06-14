Unfinished gateway at Vetal Baba chowk makes commuting a nightmare for Narhe residents

PUNE It is a daily nightmare for thousands of residents from Narhe, to commute past the main Vetal Baba chowk in the area.

A gateway (Kaman) has been under construction for the last four months and the debris and construction material is now eating up valuable road space.

With the monsoon officially here, vehicles have to use a path off the main road, with two-wheelers prone to skidding on water or crashing into potholes.

“For the last four months this construction of the Kaman is going on at the main Vetal Baba chowk in Narhe, which comes under the Narhe gram panchayat. The work should have been completed within a couple of months. It has blocked the entire main road. Construction material and other debris needs to be removed immediately,” said Keshav Iyer, a resident of Narhe.

Another resident, Priti Shintre said, “Last week, I slipped on the side road in the water. If the road under the Kaman is cleared, then vehicles can pass easily and there will be no traffic jams. Every day in the evening rush hours, there are long queues of vehicles just to pass Vetal Baba chowk.”

Narhe is one of the villages which has merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, though the handover has not been finished yet.

There are 10 small and big educational institutes in this area and over 100 residential housing projects.

Most of the students live in private hostels and as paying guests, while many snack centres and hotels have come up to cater students.

B R Gawade, gram sevak of the Narhe gram panchayat said, “The work is coming to an end now. It was started by a private firm in the memory of one of their family members who passed away. We will clear the road clear as soon as possible.”