Unidentified animal injures another villager, Lakhimpur residents alert

A day after the killing of a two-year-old girl, Roma, in Chakdaha village, in Dhaurahra forest range of the Dudhwa buffer zone, on Sunday night, the unidentified wild animal attacked another villager in the same village on Monday night and injured his face, while he was sleeping.

When Nanhku raised an alarm and shouted for help, the wild animal fled the spot and targeted another villager, Jaykishan. However, owing to the alert family and a burning fire, the carnivore ran into the neighbouring fields.

On Sunday night, a wild animal had attacked and killed two-year-old Roma in Chakdaha village when she was sleeping with her mother.

The unidentified animal dragged away the girl into the neighbouring fields. Her mutilated body was later recovered.

It is yet to be ascertained if it was the same wild animal that attacked villagers on Monday night which had killed the girl or some other animal. However, forest authorities have ruled out the animal to be a leopard as described by the villagers, given the nature of attacks. They suspect the animal to be a wolf.

Forest teams have been deployed to monitor the movements of wild animals while villagers have been advised to be on an alert.

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone and DFO North Kheri, Sundaresha, who confirmed the killing of the child by some wild animal on Sunday night, said, “the identity of the errant carnivore was yet to be ascertained.”

“Owing to heavy human movement on the spot and the fields, the animal could not be identified by its pugmarks, however, the nature of attack and circumstances indicate the animal to be a wolf,” he added.

He said “reports from the range officer had been called and appropriate relief will be awarded to the aggrieved family.”

Incidentally, the area where the incident took place is close to Katarniaghat sanctuary forests and movement of leopards, wolves and other wild animals here is frequently reported.

- Deo Kant Pandey