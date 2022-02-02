Union budget disappoints Agra’s tourism, footwear businesses

Agra The Union budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, has disappointed footwear and tourism sectors of Agra. People associated with the industry were expecting some sops from the Union budget but they said that it did not meet expectations.

“Our trade has been ignored once again. Tourism trade has suffered tremendously due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was expected that the Union government would at least work towards positive upliftment of the travel and tourism industry in India,” stated Sunil Gupta, chairman of Indian Association of Tour Operators (Northern Region).

“In her budget speech, the Union finance minister set out “Amritkal” being positive for the growth of the country but we feel that government should have taken steps to save the tourism industry already passing through the “Vishamkal”, he added.

Gagan Dass Ramani, president of Agra Shoe Factors Association, questioned the claims the finance minister’s claim that footwear would be cheaper. “There has been made no provision to reduce rates of GST without which footwear cannot be cheaper,” stated Ramani, who could not find any favourable reason for the sector in the budget.

Rajiv Tiwari, president of Confederation of Tourism Association, also complained that no incentive had been given to the tourism trade, already facing tough times due to the Corona pandemic. He, however, found that better infrastructure would help the sector and new trains would boost domestic tourism.