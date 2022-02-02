Union Budget evokes mixed response from traders, stakeholders in Varanasi

Varanasi: The Union Budget for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday evoked a mixed response from traders and people from other sectors in Varanasi.

Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIM) national secretary, Rajendra Goenka said, “There has been no change in the income tax slab in the general budget. This has shattered the hopes of common man, especially, the middle class. However, the reduction in corporate tax has given some relief.”

Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti president, Prem Mishra said that the traders and the middle class had high expectations from the general budget, but there was nothing in the budget for the public.

Meanwhile, vice president Somnath Vishwakarma said that announcement to operate 400 new trains, development of 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal could certainly give a big relief to the traders in the coming times. “The government has paid attention to many things regarding development, but the general public has been ignored in this budget,” he said.

General secretary Ashok Jaiswal said that there was nothing for the salaried class, middle class and small businessmen in the general budget. “No change in the income tax slab is bad news for everyone section while the need to increase the exemption limit in 80C has been pending since 2014. Some big announcements for farmers and decisions regarding crypto currency and provision of levying tax of 30 percent on digital income will definitely result in some big changes in the coming days,” he added.

Chartered accountant Sudeshna Basu said that to promote digital payments setting up of 75 digital banks in 75 districts by banks would definitely strengthen the digital payment system in the country.

Youth president of the Samiti, Manish Choubey, said that there would be no relief to people since there was no change in the tax slab. Srinarayan Khemka, patron of the Samiti, said that there were high expectations regarding GST, but no change was made in the slabs of GST. As a result, the inflation would continue to hit the traders and the common man.

Uttar Pradesh Swarnakar Sangh president Satyanarayan Seth, said that an attempt had been made to make a change by imposing 25 percent tax on digital currency. It has been announced to reduce corporate tax from 18% to 15%. Traders Dinesh Kalra and Shailendra Kumar Srivastava Munna said that the government had presented a budget which would have positive outcome in the long-run. New employment opportunities would be available in MSMEs, start-ups and infrastructure sector.

Banarasi crafts

GI expert Rajni Kant, who is also Padma Shri recipient, said, “The general budget passed today will serve as a lifeline to artisans, weavers and women farmers, as well as domestic industry in a self-reliant India. Textiles, clothes, leather craft items, will be cheap. Due to this, purchasing power of consumer will increase and sale of these items will improve in the market. Consequently, weavers, craftsmen society, workers of domestic industry will get more work. The local products will become global in the self-reliant India.”

Tourism sector

Rahul Mehta, president of Tourism Welfare Association (TWA) Uttar Pradesh, said, “Running of 400 Vande Bharat trains in three years and issuing e-passports with embedded chip will boost domestic tourism. It was being expected that tourism units would get tax holidays. But these units did not get any relief. Therefore, there is some disappointment in the tourism industry.”