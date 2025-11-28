Union coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt on Friday undertook a detailed review of the progress of the Jharia Master Plan (JMP) and the rehabilitation efforts being carried out by the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA), stressing the need for “time-bound implementation and stronger coordination among all stakeholders.” Union coal secy reviews Jharia rehabilitation, calls for faster execution

Dutt examined the status of housing allotments, development of civic amenities and the pace of infrastructure creation at the rehabilitation sites, while also reviewing fire-control interventions in vulnerable zones of the coal belt. Stressing the need to prioritise families being relocated from fire-affected areas, he said that rehabilitation must be delivered with “secure housing, essential services and a responsive grievance redressal system.” He directed officials to further strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure that all pending issues related to public grievances, inter-departmental coordination and allocation processes are resolved without delay.

Earlier in the day, the coal secretary visited the model township of Belgarhia, where he interacted with officials and assessed ongoing work. He urged agencies to expedite the completion of remaining facilities and improve the quality of service delivery for rehabilitated residents, noting that timely progress in Belgarhia would serve as a benchmark for other sites under the Jharia Master Plan.

The visit followed his inspection of the ENA fire site in Kusunda Area on Thursday, where he reviewed on-ground preparedness and fire-control measures. Accompanied by the Coal India chairman, BCCL CMD and senior BCCL officials, Dutt was briefed on the current strategies being executed to curb underground mine fires that pose persistent risks to the Jharia Coalfield. Calling fire-control efforts “critical to safeguarding one of India’s most important coking coal reserves,” he said these initiatives were directly linked to ensuring stability in coal production and advancing the country’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The two-day visit reinforced the ministry’s commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability in the Jharia region, with the coal secretary stressing that rehabilitation and fire-control efforts must advance with urgency and accountability.

At the review meeting held in the level-III conference hall of Koyla Bhawan at the BCCL headquarters, Coal India chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha, BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agrawal, BCCL directors, senior officials of the ministry of coal, Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan and City SP Ritwik Srivastav took stock of the ongoing initiatives.