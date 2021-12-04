Union minister Sonowal assures full support for promotion, development of Loktak Lake

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday assured that the Central government will give its 100 percent support for the promotion and development of Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonowal made the assurance while addressing a function at the Loktak Lake jetty, about 45 km south of Imphal.

The function was attended by Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr RK Ranjan and chairman of Loktak development authority L Sushindro, MLA P Saratchandra (Moirang) and other officials.

In his speech, Sonowal said that Loktak is one of the largest water bodies in Asia and its beauty stands for its greenery and variety of marine life. He said this lake is surrounded by beautiful blue mountains. The people of Manipur and the Northeast are proud of this lake.

“From the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, I assure you all the support required for the promotion and development of this particular water body,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Being a Northeasterner, I feel proud and that is why we have an important role to play for the promotion and development of this lake as one of the most important tourist destinations of the globe,” he added.

Lauding PM Modi for emphasising the speedy growth of the Northeast, he said, ”He is the first Prime Minister in the last 75 years who has given his heart and soul for the promotion and development of the Northeast.”

“In the last 7 years, whatever initiatives he has taken in the sector of connectivity and communication, infrastructure growth, growth of industries has also the benefitted the poorest of the poor besides the youths,” he said.

After the brief speech, the visiting Union minister, along with Dr Ranjan, LDA chairman Sushindo and BJP MLA P Sarat (Moirang) took a boat ride till Phubala jetty in Bishnupur district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, he attended BJP’s booth-level meeting at Thanga village, also under the Bishnupur district. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the AYUSH portfolio, will also meet chief minister N Biren Singh and attend an AYUSH department-sponsored function in Imphal before his departure for the national capital on Sunday.