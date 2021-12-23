United face key, says Cong campaign team; Sidhu, Channi skip meeting

Chandigarh Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu were absent from the meeting of the Congress campaign committee on Wednesday, even as several members stressed the need to present a united face in the upcoming assembly polls.

Channi and Sidhu, both members of the 21-member campaign committee that former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar heads, were conspicuous by their absence at the meeting held in Delhi. Jakhar had convened the meeting to discuss the strategy and broad contours of the party’s election campaign.

Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Congress national joint secretary Krishna Allavaru and seven MPs were among the 16 committee members who attended the meeting, held in the ‘war room’ of the Congress at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road. A party MP said that the CM and the state chief could not attend the meeting as they had prior engagements.

Sources said that at the meeting, several members, while touching upon the lack of cohesion in the state unit, asked the party leadership to get the leaders to work together.

Both Channi and Sidhu, two top leaders of the party in Punjab, have not been on the same page on key issues with the latter being critical of the government. There are also other tussles and turf wars in Doaba and parts of Malwa that have left the party divided.

During the three-hour meeting, Jakhar is learnt to have suggested that the party would have to build the campaign around its achievements of the past five years and explain to people with conviction, how it proposed to take forward any promises and issues that could not be fulfilled or were left unattended.

Rahul to launch campaign

After the meeting, Jakhar told reporters that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would come to Punjab in the next few days to launch the party’s election campaign. Though no date was indicated, Rahul’s visit is likely any time between December 27-30.

The party is also planning to schedule a visit of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the state. Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla said that since most of the Lok Sabha MPs in the state were from the Congress, they also gave lots of suggestions in the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting included AICC secretaries Chetan Chauhan; Harshwarshan Sapkal; Gurkirat Singh; Raminder Awla; Punjab cabinet minister Pargat Singh; MPs Jasbir Singh Dimpa; Manish Tewari; Ravneet Singh Bittu; Santokh Singh; Amar Singh and Shamsher Singh Dullo and former Punjab Youth Congress president Amarpreet Singh Lally.

Maken-led screen committee

also holds its first meeting

The Congress screening committee that party’s national general secretary Ajay Maken heads also held its first meeting in Delhi. The screening committee has been tasked with the selection of party candidates, The meeting, which started at 9pm, was attended by Sidhu, Channi, Jakhar, Chaudhary and two AlCC secretaries for the state. The Pradesh Election Committee, led by Sidhu, had earlier asked ticket aspirants to submit their applications by December 20 and received around 1,550 applications.

