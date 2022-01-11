Unvaccinated man dies of Covid in Gorakhpur, CMO appeals for vaccination

A 63-year- old Covid positive man died in Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college, the first Covid death during the last five months in Gorakhpur.

The victim was a resident of Badhalganj and was suffering from paralysis for the last three years, officials said. “The man was admitted to the BRD medical college on January 3 and died on Saturday night. His oxygen level was 90 and he was not vaccinated,” chief medical officer (CMO) Gorakhpur Ashutosh Dubey said.

“I appeal to everyone for vaccination and to follow COVID protocol,” he added.

During the last 24 hours, 219 new corona cases were reported in Gorakhpur. No Covid deaths were reported, the CMO said.

The total corona cases in the district reached 60252 till Monday evening, of which 58598 have been discharged. There are 805 active positive cases in Gorakhpur now and number of total deaths due to corona is 849, he added.