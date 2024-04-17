UP aces in getting GI tag; 75 products make it to list

With six more products of Uttar Pradesh districts given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Tuesday, the count has now reached 75 which is way ahead of other states. The metal casting craft is used for making idols and utensils in Kashipura area of Kashi and it is over hundreds of years old. (HT)

Thus, UP has now the highest number of GI products followed by Uttarakhand-24, Arunachal Pradesh-18, Madhya Pradesh-8, Meghalay-Assam-8, Jammu and Kashmir-8, Rajasthan-5, Gujarat-4, Tripura-3, Odisha-2, Laddakh-1, and Chhattishgarh-1.

The new products added to the list were Kashi’s Tirangi Barfee which was first made by a local sweetmaker during the revolutionary movement, metal casting craft of Kashi, Bareilly zardozi, Bareilly cane bamboo craft, Tharu embroidery and Pilkhua handblock print textile.

Of the 75 GI products of Uttar Pradesh, 34 are from Kashi region, said Padma awardee GI expert Rajnikant. He thanked the state government and NABARD, Lucknow, for their support in the efforts for gaining the GI tag.

Rajnikant said that among the six products that got the GI tag on Tuesday, two were from Kashi region.

He said that Banarasi Tirangi Barfee, a sweet, was made in Pakka Mahal of Kashi during revolutionary movement in the country. Kesar was used for kesariya colour and pistachio powder was used for green colour while plain khowa was used for white colour. Locals relish it even today.

The metal casting craft is used for making idols and utensils in Kashipura area of Kashi and it is over hundreds of years old. This craft is unique and small idols of Maa Durga, Maa Annapurna, Laxmi Ganesh, Lord Hanuman are made using this craft, said Rajnikant.

On March 30, Banarasi thandai, Banarasi tabla and several other products got GI tag namely, thandai of Banaras, Lal Peda, Shehnai, Banarasi Tabla, red chilli of Chiraigaon area of Varanasi, Jaunpur Imarati, Banaras mural painting and Moonj craft.