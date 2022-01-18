UP Assembly Polls 2022:16 candidates file nomination in Agra, Aligarh and Mathura

Agra Candidates of different political parties filed their nomination papers for the first phase of state assembly elections in the districts of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura, on Monday. In all, 16 nominations were filed on the first day of the week. Elections for the first phase in the state will be held on February 10.

Maximum eight nominations were filed in Mathura having five assembly seats. This included nomination by Samajwadi Party candidate from Mathura seat, Devendra Agarwal. Six nominations were filed in Agra, including by an independent candidate Arun Kant Katheriya. In Aligarh, having seven assembly seats, only two nominations were filed on Monday. The nomination process will continue till January 21.

BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat Chaudhary Babulal filed his nomination in Agra on Monday. He was accompanied by BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar. Babulal was MP from Fatehpur parliamentary seat in 2014 and he is again in the fray after BJP chose him over Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh, the minister in Yogi cabinet.

Dr Dharampal Singh, the BJP candidate from Etmadpur assembly seat of Agra district, also filed the nomination. DR Dharampal, who recently joined BJP, was too preferred by the BJP over its sitting MLA Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

Apart from BJP candidates, Samajwadi Party candidate from Bah Madhusudan Sharma filed his nomination papers during the day. Sharma had won as BSP candidate from Bah assembly seat in 2007 state assembly elections, but lost in 2012 to SP candidate Raja Aridaman Singh.

Congress candidate from Agra North, Vinod Bansal also filed nomination papers, besides Radhika Bai Kinnar (actual name Aakash Soni), the only transgender to file nomination papers as independent candidate from reserved seat of Agra Cantt.

In Mathura, the minister in Yogi cabinet and now BJP candidate from Chata assembly seat Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, RLD candidate from the same seat Chadhary Tejpal Singh filed nomination on Monday. RLD candidate from Mant assembly seat Yogesh Nauwahar also filed his nomination papers.

Former leader of Congress legislature party Pradeep Mathur filed nomination papers from Mathura city, the seat he had won for four times before losing it to minister in Yogi cabinet Sri Kant Sharma in 2017 state assembly elections.

In Aligarh, BSP candidate from Charra assembly seat Tilak Raj Yadav too filed nomination on Monday.