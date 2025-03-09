U.P. ATS arrests alleged Hizbul operative wanted since 2008

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen operative Ulfat Hussain, who was wanted since 2008, from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Friday, confirmed senior U.P. ATS officials on Saturday. They said the alleged operative was wanted in a Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) 2002 case lodged against him at Moradabad’s Katghar police station in December 2002. They said the alleged operative was wanted in a Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) 2002 case lodged against him at Moradabad’s Katghar police station in December 2002. (For representation only)

The case was slapped on him after he was arrested with two assault rifles, two pistols, 12 hand grenades, 39 timers, 50 detonators, 37 batteries, 29 kilogram of explosive material, 580 live cartridges and eight magazines, the U.P. ATS officials said in a press note.

Moradabad’s SP, City, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that in 2002, Ulfat Hussain was arrested by Moradabad’s Katghar police along with four of his associates. One of his associates was a resident of Rampur, while the remaining three were from Moradabad.

For their part, the UP ATS officials said he was granted bail after spending several years in jail and released in 2008.

He was elusive since then and did not turn up for his appearances in the Moradabad court. The court of the Moradabad chief judicial magistrate issued the first warrant against him on January 7, 2015. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him on March 5, 2025. The Moradabad police declared a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest after which ATS Saharanpur unit traced and arrested him, the officials added.

The officials said the alleged terror operative used multiple identities, including Ulfat Hussain alias Mohammed Saiful Islam alias Parvez alias Hussain Malik.“He allegedly joined the terror outfit in 1998 and got terror training in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 1999 and 2000 after which he was sent to Moradabad with the intention to carry out terror activities in India when he was arrested along with a huge cache of arms and ammunitions. The ATS team arrested him after confirming that he is currently living at his native place at Fazlabad village under the Soorankot police station limits of Poonch district,” an ATS official said.The official said the alleged terror operative was produced before the Moradabad court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Moradabad’s SP City Kunwar Ranvijay Singh further stated that Ulfat Hussain had come to Rampur to receive religious education. Later, he moved to Moradabad to pursue studies to become a Maulvi and lived in a mosque in Asalatpura. After completing his Maulvi studies, he returned to Poonch.The SP City revealed that after leaving Moradabad, Ulfat Hussain served as an Imam in a mosque in Jammu for some time. In 1999, he went to PoK, where he and received terrorist training. In 2001, Ulfat Hussain returned.

After that, he came back to Moradabad, where he was attempting to carry out terrorist activities. During this period, intelligence agencies came to know of his actions. To evade arrest, Ulfat spent some time in Uttarakhand. However, after some time, the Moradabad police arrested him with foreign weapons and a large cache of ammunition.