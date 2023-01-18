U.P. Board uploads advisory, sample OMR sheet on website for HS examinees

The UP Board has finally uploaded a specimen of the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet on their official website after changing the pattern of its High School examinations. In addition to answering questions traditionally on answer sheets students will have to mark answers of their multiple-choice questions, from this year.

As part of the changed pattern of the question paper in high school, from this year on, in the of 70 marks question paper, 50 marks will be of descriptive type questions and 20 marks will be multiple-choice questions with the remaining 30 marks being of internal assessments. These 20 marks MCQs will have to be answered on OMR sheet, UP Board officials said.

If there is a mistake in filling particulars in the OMR sheet, the entire 20 marks could be lost because the evaluation of the OMR sheet will be done by a scanning machine and computer. In such a scenario, if the details of the students to be filled on the OMR are wrong, the OMR sheet will not be evaluated at all.

“As a result, for the convenience of Class 10 students, we have made available a sample of the OMR sheet on the UP Board’s official website https://upmsp.edu.in/ along with an advisory to fill it, so that there are no errors by students while filling the sheet,” said Divya Kant Shukla, secretary of the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), as the UP Board is formally known.

According to the advisory, students have been asked to fill in the correct circle with dark mark only with black or blue ballpoint pen on the OMR sheet.

They have been asked to answer each question by putting a mark in the corresponding circle against the number given on the answer-sheet, keeping in mind that there are four options given for each question.

Likewise, while advising students to fill all the entries on the OMR sheet carefully and never strike out or overwrite on it, students have also been asked not to use whitener on the OMR sheet, otherwise the answer will not be evaluated.

Asking students to answer each question by putting a dark full mark in only one full circle for a question, the Board has asked them not to make any mark on the answer sheet anywhere else.

Question paper mark/series with the question paper number mentioned above the question paper and its mark/series mentioned in brackets in two capital letters (AB), (WB), (WX), (BZ) etc., will have to be marked on the OMR sheet with accuracy and the respective circles will have to be filled by the students.

The students have been asked to note that in some question papers, its mark/series if not mentioned, nothing is to be marked in the question paper mark/series column on the OMR sheet.