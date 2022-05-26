UP Budget 2022-23: Infra-centric proposals, steps for women security win hearts in Prayagraj

With the state government allocating ₹100 crore for the preparations of the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held on the vast banks of Sangam, the residents and economists of Prayagraj have applauded the UP Budget 2022-23 maintaining that the budget promises some relief and a lot of new development projects for a better tomorrow.

“With better roads, the industrial development of the region would be enhanced and the announcement of the state government to further speed up the land acquisition and construction of the 594 km long six-lane Ganga Expressway project from Meerut to Prayagraj will boost the economy of the district and the state,” said Vinay Tandon, an industrialist of Prayagraj.

A provision of ₹695.34 crore has been proposed for this expressway on which an airstrip is also proposed for emergency landing of Air Force aircraft in Shahjahanpur.

Among all the sections, the seer community seemed extremely happy. “We want Mahakumbh-2025 to be remembered as the grandest ever event to be held and we all are so happy to know that the state government has allocated ₹100 crore for the preparations of Mahakumbh,” said head of Bagambari Gaddhi Mutt and head priest of Bade Hanuman temple at Sangam, Balbeer Giri.

A post graduate student of Allahabad University Shalini Singh too expressed satisfaction with the budget provisions and said, “Although it could have been better if the government had announced steps to lower cost of essential items but the proposals for improving security of women is a very good step”.

Under ‘Safe city yojana’, special efforts would now be made for better safety and security of women in Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj districts. A provision of ₹523.34 crore has been proposed for this.

Locals are happy with the ongoing work at the medical college in 14 districts of the state including the one in the neighbouring Kaushambi district.

“It is a major relief that the state government has allocated funds for the medical college at Kaushambi following which medical care would become available to Kaushambi residents locally and the pressure on MLN Medical College and other hospitals of Prayagraj would decrease,” said Brijesh Gautam, a resident of Kaushambi referring to a provision of ₹2,100 crore made by UP government.

“The proposal of setting up new industrial estates in four districts including Pratapgarh and Prayagraj besides Aligarh and Mahoba is a great news for industries here in Prayagraj region,” said Brijesh Srivastava, a native of Naini Industrial area.

Similarly, proposal for opening a wool yarn unit in Prayagraj is also a welcome announcement, he added.

The lawyer fraternity also seemed happy with the budget announcements. “The provision of ₹10 crore for young lawyers to allow them to buy books, magazines and journals in the first three years of their practice would help enhance their knowledge and skills. Moreover, allocation of money for enhancing security in lower courts of the state was much needed,” said senior lawyer and former office bearer of lower court lawyers’ association, Lokesh Singh.

Likewise, the proposal for enhancing the money granted to lawyers completing 30 years of their registration from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh is also a welcome move, he added.

Proposal for establishing Anti-Corruption Oraganisation units at eight divisions of the state including Prayagraj (which include Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Prayagraj districts) will also help fight corruption, said noted economist Prof PK Gosh of the economics department of the Allahabad University. A provision of ₹1,700 crore has been made for this, he added.

Steps like the provision of ₹103 crore for the UP National Law University being constructed in Prayagraj, provision of ₹705 crore for constructions at Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench and setting up of a centre in all 75 districts including the four districts of Prayagraj division under “Khelo India—Ek Janpad, Ek Khel” initiative too have been welcomed by the people.

