Home / Cities / Others / U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
others

U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’

Tikait said that a big amount of sugarcane dues is still pending on the mills and payment was never made in the stipulated period of 14 days and no interest was given to farmers for the delay in payment
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (For representation only) (HT File Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (For representation only) (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByS Raju, Meerut

Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government’s budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers.

Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of 1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is 77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of 95,215 crore.

Raising a question on the claim, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that a big amount of sugarcane dues is still pending on the mills and payment was never made in the stipulated period of 14 days and no interest was given to farmers for the delay in payment.

Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik also raised similar questions and criticised the budget for remaining silent on reducing electricity tariffs, prices of fertilisers, agriculture equipment, pesticides and exempting tractors from GST. He said that the budget is like ‘old wine in a new bottle’ and nothing to benefit the farmers.

Raising a question over the declaration of free irrigation facility to farmers through 34,307 tubewells and minor branch canals, Tikait said that irrigation through branch canals is already free. He said that distribution of seeds and fertilisers through the government leads to corruption and asked who would monitor its quality? He also said that the policy to establish solar pumps should be made more farmer-friendly.

The state government has declared the distribution of 60.20 lakh quintal seeds and 119.30 lakh metric tonnes fertilisers during 2022-23.

Other farmer leaders indicated that the budget was silent over providing markets to farmers for selling their produce so that their income could be raised.

District president of the Samajwadi Party in Meerut, Rajpal Singh, said that the budget does not mention about making adequate arrangements for sugarcane dues payment and it doesn’t fulfil the promise of doubling income of farmers. Youth and unemployed people found no hope in the budget which is nothing but a ‘cobweb of data’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Loco pilot of a locomotive videotaped the fire, which has gone viral on social media platforms. (Video grabDa)

    Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu

    The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said. The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said tSatyakumar GVL, divisional regional manager, Mumbai division A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs. Train services were not hit, said the official.

  • The state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the Uttar Pradesh budget in the state assembly in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years

    Uttar Pradesh's indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach 6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government's analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference after the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh budget in sync with aspirations of 25 crore people of state: Yogi Adityanath

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 the state's biggest ever. He said it was an example of efficient financial management in sync with the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state. Describing it as all-inclusive and integrated-development oriented, he said the budget would pave the way for making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years and transform it into the country's biggest economy.

  • Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presenting the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh budget: 276.66 crore earmarked for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force set up on lines of CISF

    The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has earmarked 276.66 crore for the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Besides, the state government has proposed 730.88 crore for strengthening the police emergency management system. The Uttar Pradesh budget has also earmarked 250 crore for the purchase of safety equipment, arms and ammunitions for district police stations.

  • A view of the state assembly during the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh budget: Ongoing minority welfare schemes get 1782 crore; mixed response from clerics

    The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 has allocated 1782 crore for the ongoing minority welfare schemes that aim to bring development to the minority institutions and minority inhabited areas. The budget has earmarked 600 crore for the pre-matric scholarship programmes for students belonging to the minority community. It has also allocated 195.50 crore for the post-metric scholarship programme and 479.07 crore for the modernisation of Arbi-Farsi madarsas here in state.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out