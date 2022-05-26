U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government’s budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers.
Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of ₹1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is ₹77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of ₹95,215 crore.
Raising a question on the claim, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that a big amount of sugarcane dues is still pending on the mills and payment was never made in the stipulated period of 14 days and no interest was given to farmers for the delay in payment.
Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik also raised similar questions and criticised the budget for remaining silent on reducing electricity tariffs, prices of fertilisers, agriculture equipment, pesticides and exempting tractors from GST. He said that the budget is like ‘old wine in a new bottle’ and nothing to benefit the farmers.
Raising a question over the declaration of free irrigation facility to farmers through 34,307 tubewells and minor branch canals, Tikait said that irrigation through branch canals is already free. He said that distribution of seeds and fertilisers through the government leads to corruption and asked who would monitor its quality? He also said that the policy to establish solar pumps should be made more farmer-friendly.
The state government has declared the distribution of 60.20 lakh quintal seeds and 119.30 lakh metric tonnes fertilisers during 2022-23.
Other farmer leaders indicated that the budget was silent over providing markets to farmers for selling their produce so that their income could be raised.
District president of the Samajwadi Party in Meerut, Rajpal Singh, said that the budget does not mention about making adequate arrangements for sugarcane dues payment and it doesn’t fulfil the promise of doubling income of farmers. Youth and unemployed people found no hope in the budget which is nothing but a ‘cobweb of data’.
