others

UP minister reviews preparations for mayors’ conference in Kashi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate an exhibition on “Changing Urban Environment” in TFC campus
Urban Develpoment Minister Ashutosh Tandon inspecting TFC, Varanasi (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a mayors’ conference to be held in Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC), Kashi on December 17.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon reviewed the preparations for the event at TFC and instructed officers to make proper arrangements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate an exhibition on “Changing Urban Environment” in TFC campus.

In the exhibition, development works which made remarkable changes in urban areas across the country as well as Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be displayed, said officials.

Officials said mayors will share success stories of project from their respective areas.

