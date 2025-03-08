U.P. not Bimaru, no identity crisis for youth here: Yogi

There is opportunity and security for all but appeasement of none in the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Agra on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT)

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh is no more a ‘Bimaru’ state, he said the youth do not face an identity crisis in UP which is a riot-free state.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the Circuit House, wherein 1,000 youth entrepreneurs were given interest-free loans of a total of ₹50 crore and toolkits were distributed to trainees under the One District One Product scheme. The distribution was done under Mukhymantri Yuva Udhyami Vikas Abhiyan as part of which plans are afoot to ensure self-employment to 10 lakh youths in the state.

“The world has realised the might of India under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. There is no discrimination in this new India and there is security and opportunity for progress of all but appeasement of none. We saw at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj the outcome of the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ given by the prime minister 10 years ago. 66.30 crore came and took a holy dip at the Sangam within 45 days,” the chief minister said.

“Uttar Pradesh is all set to attain new heights while representing the soul of Indian spirituality in the days ahead with focus on virasat (heritage) and vikas (development). Uttar Pradesh has maximum youth of the nation and for them we launched CM Yuva Udhyami scheme on January 24, 2025. We are here to provide margin money and interest-free loan without guarantor to youth believing in the start-up culture,” he said.

“We aimed to provide such benefits to one lakh youth but within months of scheme, already 1.5 lakh youth have applied for it,” he said.

“India was the third biggest economy till the 16th century but by 2014 we slipped to the 11th position. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are at the fifth position now and heading for the third position in a couple of years. This is the new India,” he said.

“By March 31, one lakh youth will be granted loans and in the next year one lakh more youth will get it. U.P. has attained a reputation as new destination for tourism and investment. Investors find U.P. free of criminals and mafia and are investing ₹900 crore in the state, which will ensure jobs to the youth,” the chief minister said.